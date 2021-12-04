Warm weather holds ahead of our next cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon, we’ll see upper 50s return after dinnertime.

Partly cloudy skies stick around tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s after sunset! pic.twitter.com/GGJFaiRsHE — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) December 4, 2021

Partly cloudy conditions hold overhead this evening with a light southerly breeze. Patchy fog will develop overnight into the early morning hours, primarily along and south of the Altamaha River at daybreak.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 8.9′ 8:30AM I -0.6′ 3:07PM I 7.6′ 8:47PM

Temperatures start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday morning with patchy fog around. The fog will lift shortly after sunrise with partly cloudy conditions holding throughout the day. Temperatures warm to the lower 70s by lunchtime with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Patchy fog is once again possible early Monday morning, so you might want to plan a couple extra minutes to your commute! After a start near 50 degrees, temperatures top out about ten degrees above average with highs in the mid 70s.

A weak front moves in late Monday before stalling across the area. This will lead to a slight chance of rain on Tuesday along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll see another front move in on Wednesday, bringing with it our best chance of rain in a while. We could even see pockets of heavier rain and lightning moving in from the morning into the late afternoon. Drier weather moves back in late Wednesday.

Thursday will be the coolest day out of the next week, with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There is a chance for isolated showers on Thursday, with a low-end rain chance continuing into the weekend as highs return to the 70s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.