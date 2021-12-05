Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead Saturday night in Jasper County.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead in Jasper County.

Officials say the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Charleston Highway and Becks Ferry Road.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Old Charleston Highway and the driver of a Hyundai was trying to cross the highway to continue on Becks Ferry Road.

The Nissan hit the Hyundai causing both vehicles to go off the road and hit several trees.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
More than 700 Georgia Power customers are without power tonight.
OUTAGE MAP: More than 700 without power in downtown Savannah
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Update on COVID-19
Omicron variant detected in Ga. resident; currently in N.J.
Police were still on scene investigating at 7 a.m.
Savannah Police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Congress Street

Latest News

‘Tis the season for a lot of holiday events to return and some new ones to pop up.
Christmas festival held in Pooler
Richmond Hill holds 25th annual Christmas parade
Richmond Hill holds 25th annual Christmas parade
You might have seen an unusual sight on the Talmadge Bridge Saturday morning as hundreds of...
Enmarket Bridge Run returns to Savannah
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas In Bluffton.
Annual Christmas parade held in Bluffton