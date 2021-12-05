Annual Christmas parade held in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas In Bluffton.

Saturday Bluffton hosted their 50th annual Bluffton Christmas parade. The parade saw dozens of groups participate.

There was also a massive turnout watching it go by. Schools and businesses came out in full force wearing Christmas attire.

There were also a wide variety of holiday floats throughout the parade. Many people were excited to come out to the parade this year after being in quarantine so long last year.

“I just love getting together with the community and seeing all the local businesses and our neighbors in the parade and sitting amongst our neighbors is a lot of fun,” said attendee Tara Polson.

Organizers and participants say they hope the parade will continue for another 50 years!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.