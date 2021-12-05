Sky Cams
Christmas festival held in Pooler

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - ‘Tis the season for a lot of holiday events to return and some new ones to pop up.

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce wrapped up their first holiday festival on Saturday. They say for it to be their first Christmas festival, they had an unexpected turnout.

The chamber says hundreds of people came out to eat, shop and kick off the holiday season in Pooler. There were 40 vendors, plenty of food trucks and even a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Chelsea Glisson says she has just one wish and she’s excited she didn’t have to mail it all the way to the North Pole.

“The first thing on my list was a play kitchen and that’s what I told him I wanted for Christmas,” said Chelsea Glisson who was visiting Santa.

Chelsea says her list is short but she’s been holding it in for too long.

“It feels great to get it out of my head and tell Santa Claus and tell nobody else except for everybody that’s watching the news.”

Seeing the kids having a good time and families come together for the holidays is what the chamber says they wanted to do, especially because a lot of events were cancelled because of COVID last holiday season.

“I think that has a lot to do with it. People are so ready to get out. Today is a perfect day. Temperature wise, weather wise...it’s absolutely perfect,” said David Pence, Executive Board Member of Pooler Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say they’re already talking about how to make it even bigger for next year.

