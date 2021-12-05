Enmarket Bridge Run returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have seen an unusual sight on the Talmadge Bridge Saturday morning as hundreds of people were running across it.

The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run was back for the first time in two years because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of participants came out to participate in the 5k, 10k and the double pump. The participants got the chance to run over Savannah’s historic bridge and see a sight few get to experience.

While a lot of locals participated, there were a lot of visitors in town as well. One family has reunited at this race every year for the past six years.

“So I live in North Carolina, they’re in Florida. It’s our halfway point and we just kind of started doing it every December. And we’re family and we encourage all families to find that time to get together no matter what for a 5K or whatever and just spend that time together,” said Lori d’Argenio, Chris McQuate, and Angie Schenerlein.

After the race, all the participants went to an after race party with food and refreshments. Organizers say they hope to see even more people come out next year.

