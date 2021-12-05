Sky Cams
Richmond Hill holds 25th annual Christmas parade(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a morning full of holiday cheer in Richmond Hill.

Crowds packed Ford Avenue for hours celebrating the return of their 25th annual Christmas Parade.

“I’m excited for candy and the Christmas parade,” said Easton Griner.

Some have been here before and for others it’s their first time.

At least the kids were back for the floats and something sweet.

“Candy...the candy on the road. I want candy again!” said the Edwards family.

This is a tradition the Hill is known for.

“I’m just happy after COVID that we can finally enjoy the stuff again and Miss Anna here has got some friends in the parade too so she’s looking forward to that.” said Richard O’Connor.

Shutting down one of the busiest streets in the city to bring in the holidays.

“I hadn’t seen it for years either before that because of illness, but now I’m here!” said Diane McCarthy.

Christmas here is always one of their biggest celebrations. This year’s highlight -- the grand marshal who is turning 100 years old. The holiday spirit is not missing this year.

“Merry Christmas,” said the Edwards family.

And it’s certainly not going away.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

