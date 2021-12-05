Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead in Beaufort County.

Officials say deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Detour Road in Seabrook around 11 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving to the scene, deputies learned that two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

One of the women, 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, 30-year old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort, died while being transported to the hospital.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but the person responsible for the shooting has not been located.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

