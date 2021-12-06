Bryan Ellis named Offensive Coordinator, quarterbacks coach of Georgia Southern Football

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern Football Head Coach Clay Helton announced Monday that Bryan Ellis has been named Offensive Coordinator of the Georgia Southern football program.

Ellis, who previously worked at Western Kentucky for the past three seasons, will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Eagles.

“We are very excited to introduce Bryan Ellis as our new offensive coordinator,” Helton said. “Having worked with Bryan at USC, I had the opportunity to witness first-hand his ability to recruit and develop quarterbacks at an elite level. His leadership as a coordinator at Western Kentucky has taken the Hilltoppers to three straight bowl games and this year a conference championship game. This year’s offense ranks second in the nation in both scoring offense and total offense as well as holding the title as the top passing offense in the nation. As a Georgia native, he has extremely strong recruiting ties within our state. We look forward to his innovative style taking our offense to new heights.”

“I’ve been a fan of Georgia Southern my entire life,” Ellis said. “It’s an honor to be a part of a program with such a winning tradition and I look forward to doing my part in getting this place back to where it belongs.”

According to a news release, Ellis, a Byron, Georgia, native, had an outstanding prep career at Peach County High and was tabbed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution AAA State Offensive Player of the Year. He passed for more than 3,600 and threw 31 touchdowns as a senior, leading his Trojans’ squad to a 14-1 record and Class AAA State Championship.

