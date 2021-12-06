Candler Co. school receives grant to build College & Career Academy

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Candler County will have a new place to study careers and get a jump start on them. The school district they’re getting a $3 million grant for construction.

School leaders in Candler County say this $3 million grant not only helps them build space for their College and Career Academy, but space that’s specifically designed for their mission.

Metter High started it’s College and Career Academy three years ago. It’s grown from less than 40 students to 190. It helps students explore careers and prepare for them.

“We try to expose our students to career opportunities. But more importantly, we try to make the instruction fit their particular niche or particular goal when it comes to careers,” said Academy CEO Dr. Robbie Dollar.

Dr. Dollar says they’ve used existing space and adapted it for things like healthcare classes. But they need places like this carpentry lab to be twice this size or more so they can teach more students at a time. That space will serve several purposes.

“It allows us to have multiple labs that local businesses can come in to and use through Southeastern Tech. Plus, it allows our students to get hands-on experience they might not otherwise get,” said Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear.

Both believe giving students more access to career training could help bring more business and industry to the community.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.