Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Candler Co. schools cautiously loosening COVID restrictions as cases remain low

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The threat of a new COVID variant comes as some communities and schools have seen a drop in cases.

Candler County’s school superintendent spoke about what they’re seeing and what they hope they can avoid.

School leaders in Candler County say they’ve seen a drastic decrease in COVID cases since just a few months ago. They hope to keep it that way, especially coming into this time of the year.

You see more high-fives and handshakes these days in the halls where it was fist bumps at the most not long ago. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s website reports Candler County has gone at least two weeks without any new COVID cases. Schools have loosened seating restrictions and some other protocols. But you still see some students exercising caution and wearing masks. School leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic from the lack of cases.

“Students are more comfortable. We’re back to more of a normal than we’ve been since March 2020,” said Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear.

With Christmas break approaching, he hopes families will use caution when traveling and be smart to limit exposure to avoid the surge communities saw at the start of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Sunday night...
GSP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 1, seriously injured another in downtown Savannah

Latest News

As Omicron variant shows up in Ga., doctors remind community COVID is still around this holiday season
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.7%
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
2 cases of omicron variant now linked to Georgia, officials say
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads