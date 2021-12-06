Candler Co. schools cautiously loosening COVID restrictions as cases remain low

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The threat of a new COVID variant comes as some communities and schools have seen a drop in cases.

Candler County’s school superintendent spoke about what they’re seeing and what they hope they can avoid.

School leaders in Candler County say they’ve seen a drastic decrease in COVID cases since just a few months ago. They hope to keep it that way, especially coming into this time of the year.

You see more high-fives and handshakes these days in the halls where it was fist bumps at the most not long ago. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s website reports Candler County has gone at least two weeks without any new COVID cases. Schools have loosened seating restrictions and some other protocols. But you still see some students exercising caution and wearing masks. School leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic from the lack of cases.

“Students are more comfortable. We’re back to more of a normal than we’ve been since March 2020,” said Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear.

With Christmas break approaching, he hopes families will use caution when traveling and be smart to limit exposure to avoid the surge communities saw at the start of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.