Changes coming to fire fees for unincorporated Chatham Co. residents

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders will be meeting this week to figure out the logistics of fully funding Chatham Emergency Services.

A new resolution says it will no longer be optional for people in unincorporated Chatham County to pay a fire fee.

Chuck Kearns, the CEO of Chatham Emergency Services calls this decision an ‘early Christmas present.’ He says with everyone in the county paying a fire fee, it’ll give them roughly $3 million more to pay for things the department needs to best serve the community.

Up until now, paying a fire fee to Chatham Emergency Services has been an optional subscription for people in the unincorporated areas.

“The county is now up to, I wanna say, 36,000 properties. At any given time, it fluctuates from day to day. Every time a person pays the number changes, but it’s generally about 22 percent right now of all the properties do not pay,” said Kearns.

One resident who spoke at the county commission meeting, Friday, says her bill has gone up by hundreds of dollars over the years. Feeling as though she’s footing the bill for those who don’t pay.

“From $150, to $450, to $850 is unconscionable,” said the Chatham County resident.

The county staff and Chatham EMS are now in charge of coming up with a budget to figure out a more fair process.

“If y’all design anything that doesn’t address fundamental fairness, I think you’ll be doing a disservice to the whole community,” said the Chatham County resident.

Kearns says the $3 million they’ll gain from these taxes will help them pay for many things.

“Equipment, stations and of course pay for the firefighters.”

The county will now be in charge of collecting the tax and fining people who don’t pay. County staff and Chatham EMS have until the end of the year to come up with a plan. Kearns and District 4 Commissioner Patrick Farrell, who proposed the resolution to the ordinance, say they can get this done.

“We have already scheduled to meet next Wednesday to hammer out whatever differences there are and finding the remaining few compromises. We’re pretty much ready to go,” Kearns said.

“No later than January 1, we fund the entirety of the budget for CES for 2022,” Farrell said.

Kearns says, as of now, he doesn’t know what peoples’ bills will look like under the new plan. He doesn’t know if they will go up, down or stay the same. He says the cost of providing fire protection has gone up, so the fee people will pay next year could then look different the following year and so on and so forth.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

