Garden City Police investigating after man shot multiple times at Chatham City Apartments

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police say a man was shot multiple times at Chatham City Apartments in Garden City. The victim’s age is not known at this time.

Police say they do not have any possible suspect information. Anyone with information should call police.

