GSP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 1, seriously injured another in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened late Sunday night in downtown Savannah.

According to GSP, a vehicle was fleeing from Savannah police when it struck two pedestrians at Liberty and Bull streets. One of the pedestrians died and the other was seriously injured.

Authorities are looking for a newer red Dodge Charger Hellcat with Michigan plates. They say the vehicle should be missing the driver side mirror and have front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call GSP at 912-754-1180.

