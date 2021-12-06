Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

GSP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 1, seriously injured another in downtown Savannah

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Sunday night...
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Sunday night in downtown Savannah.(WPTA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened late Sunday night in downtown Savannah.

According to GSP, a vehicle was fleeing from Savannah police when it struck two pedestrians at Liberty and Bull streets. One of the pedestrians died and the other was seriously injured.

Authorities are looking for a newer red Dodge Charger Hellcat with Michigan plates. They say the vehicle should be missing the driver side mirror and have front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call GSP at 912-754-1180.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the...
No. 3 Georgia set to face No. 2 Michigan in 2021 Orange Bowl

Latest News

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man fatally shot his own brother...
Investigation underway after man shoots, kills brother in Statesboro
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
Former Sen. David Perdue announces official run for Ga. governor
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony after COVID delay
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony after COVID delay
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony