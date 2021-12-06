Investigation underway after man shoots, kills brother in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man shot and killed his brother during a confrontation Saturday morning in Statesboro.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of JM Royal Lane shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found 40-year-old Stephen Ebeling lying on the front porch of the residence deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies identified the suspect as 36-year-old Michael Ebeling, Stephen’s younger brother. He was located at the residence where the shooting occurred and was taken into custody without incident. Criminal charges are pending against him.

The Sheriff’s Office says no other people were present during the confrontation between the two brothers and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lt. Walter Deal, Jr. (Investigator) at (912) 764-1788.

