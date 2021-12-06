Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 12-06-2021

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of clouds out there, but we’ve all managed to warm into the 70s with some peaks of sunshine. We’ll remain dry for the rest of the day and overnight except for the possibility of some showers well west of I-95. Expect temperatures to stay in the low 60s after sunset and mostly cloudy.

This will be an active weather week beginning with cold front one approaching Georgia this afternoon. It’s moving fairly quickly and should arrive overnight into the morning. By Daybreak Tuesday, the front should be near Savannah or just off the coast with wakeup temps in the 53°-57° inland to the coast and still pretty cloudy, and that’s where the front will linger and generate afternoon and evening rain showers with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday an area of low pressure will develop along that front with rain beginning early for our western counties overspreading the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by noon through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with a decent amount of rain expected and even some rumbles of thunder.

Thursday sunshine returns with wake up temps in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 60s.

The 70s return Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of rain then a stronger cold front moves in Sunday morning with a 40% of showers and on the backside of that front near freezing temps to start next work week.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

