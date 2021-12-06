Sky Cams
Man in critical condition after shooting inside E. 64th St. home

The shooting happened in a home in the 100 block of East 64th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday night inside of a Midtown Savannah home.

Savannah Police say the shooting happened in a home in the 100 block of East 64th Street around 5:30 p.m. A 25-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Right now, police have only said that there were other family members in the home at the time of the shooting. It is not known who shot the man or what led up to the shooting at this time.

No one else was injured.

WTOC will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as soon as they become available.

