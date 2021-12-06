Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Mitchelville Freedom Park hosting drive through holiday lights show

Holiday traditions typically take decades to establish, but one Lowcountry event has proven...
Holiday traditions typically take decades to establish, but one Lowcountry event has proven itself to be a part of the community quickly, since its start in 2017.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Holiday traditions typically take decades to establish, but one Lowcountry event has proven itself to be a part of the community quickly, since its start in 2017.

Before the pandemic, Mitchelville Freedom Park hosted a tree lighting each year for the holidays, but that changed in 2020.

“Last year because of COVID we said we can’t have that kind of function with 300 people standing around each other underneath the tree, let’s try something different with the ride through and it was incredibly successful,” said Ahmad Ward, Executive Director Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

He says over 2,500 people came last year, and this past weekend numbers were similar. Visitors getting a trip through the Gullah Geechee corridor, learning lessons of the land they live on while enjoying the holiday spirit.

“We wanted to just really give people a ride through this history that’s right here where they are... and we have over 200,000 lights.”

Ward is grateful for the crowds and tonight is the last chance for visitors to see all those lights.

“Just as a way for us to say thank you, been another kind of hard year, but we wanted to give some holiday cheer as we move into the season and kick things off right and try to end the year on a smile.”

The park is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Sunday night...
GSP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 1, seriously injured another in downtown Savannah

Latest News

Little Bulldog Barn
‘Barn Raising’ the bar for agriculture education in Springfield
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony
‘Tis the season for a lot of holiday events to return and some new ones to pop up.
Christmas festival held in Pooler
Richmond Hill holds 25th annual Christmas parade
Richmond Hill holds 25th annual Christmas parade