Mitchelville Freedom Park hosting drive through holiday lights show

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Holiday traditions typically take decades to establish, but one Lowcountry event has proven itself to be a part of the community quickly, since its start in 2017.

Before the pandemic, Mitchelville Freedom Park hosted a tree lighting each year for the holidays, but that changed in 2020.

“Last year because of COVID we said we can’t have that kind of function with 300 people standing around each other underneath the tree, let’s try something different with the ride through and it was incredibly successful,” said Ahmad Ward, Executive Director Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

He says over 2,500 people came last year, and this past weekend numbers were similar. Visitors getting a trip through the Gullah Geechee corridor, learning lessons of the land they live on while enjoying the holiday spirit.

“We wanted to just really give people a ride through this history that’s right here where they are... and we have over 200,000 lights.”

Ward is grateful for the crowds and tonight is the last chance for visitors to see all those lights.

“Just as a way for us to say thank you, been another kind of hard year, but we wanted to give some holiday cheer as we move into the season and kick things off right and try to end the year on a smile.”

The park is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.