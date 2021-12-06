MONDAY | Gloomy morning, wetter work-week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We begin the new work-week with temperatures in the 50s and fog this morning. Fog may be dense around the Metro through 8 a.m. and may be accompanied by patchy drizzle.

We’ll have clouds all day long, even after the fog lifts, as temperatures warm into the 70s.

Spotty rain enters the picture this evening as a cluster of showers and storms moves out of middle Georgia and weakens as it moves over our inland communities. Temperatures remain fairly mild through the evening.

CHILLIER TUESDAY -

A cold front filters southwestward through the day Tuesday. Plan on much cooler temperatures, a breeze and spotty rain showers through the afternoon and evening. In fact, the temperature may cool through the afternoon hours across the Savannah Metro. Cooler temperatures and periods of rain, along with a generally gloomy forecast linger through Wednesday.

Wednesday is likely to be our wettest day.

A drier trend is in Thursday’s forecast. The chance of spotty rain returns Friday and Saturday ahead of a Sunday cold front that brings a chance of rain and storms, followed by much cooler weather.

Our next chance of frost and/or freeze conditions arrives Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.