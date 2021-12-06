Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

As Omicron variant shows up in Ga., doctors remind community COVID is still around this holiday season

(Source: WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Omicron variant is now officially in Georgia and local health leaders say they’re not surprised.

WTOC talked with the director of the Coastal Health District Monday to find out what we know so far about Omicron.

Dr. Lawton Davis at the Chatham County Health Department says, it’s too early to truly see how bad it is, it is affecting all age groups.

Dr. Davis explained there are roughly three or four flights per week that come into Atlanta from South Africa, and because of this he says he had to assume that the state would see cases of the omicron variant in some of its residents.

Dr. Davis says it appears that in South Africa cases are going up dramatically and there’s an increase in hospitalizations.

Dr. Davis says as people continue to gather for holiday events it’s important that they remember COVID-19 has not gone away. He says it’s still best to avoid indoor gatherings if possible, get vaccinated, get the booster and follow the safety protocols, like wearing a mask. As of now, Dr. Davis says it’s unclear just how the vaccine protects against the omicron variant, but that it still provides the best protection.

“We know it’s here. We know that it’s highly contagious. At least probably as contagious as the delta variant and some people think it’s five or six times more contagious than the delta variant. As people travel they just need to be very careful,” Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis says as we hear of this new variant being in the state, we also have to remember that the delta variant is also still here. He says it accounts for 99% of all of the cases here in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Sunday night...
GSP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 1, seriously injured another in downtown Savannah

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.7%
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
2 cases of omicron variant now linked to Georgia, officials say
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID