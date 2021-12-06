Sky Cams
Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor

FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Donald Trump's wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election, is likely to face the former senator for the 2022 Republican primary for governor. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election.

Late Sunday, a website and text updates launched for a Perdue governor’s campaign, proclaiming him “a bold conservative to unite Georgia, and inviting people to “join our team to stop Stacey Abrams,” the likely Democratic nominee.

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

