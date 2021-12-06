Savannah sees 3 shootings in 3 days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is following up on three shootings in three days in Savannah.

The latest shooting happened Sunday on 64th Street in Midtown, just a block away from the busy Habersham Village. A 25-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries.

Another happened on Saturday in the 1900 block of Duval Street when a juvenile received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Police say it appears that juveniles were playing with a gun at a residence when the gun discharged.

And on Friday, a deadly shooting occurred in the early morning hours at West Congress and Jefferson streets.

The Coastal Health Director says these gun incidents have reached a level that it has become a public health issue.

“In a quiet area like this, to hear something like that has transpired causes a lot of people to turn heads and to wonder. What’s going on in our households,” said Louis Clausi.

This is not something Louis Clausi says he thought he’d have to worry about visiting this neighborhood.

“I don’t want to say causes great concern but you’re like ok we need to be worried about there now as well? We never had to worry about there.”

Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis says he’s even concerned about the spree of violent crime in the city.

“This is a public health concern and it might have reached crisis proportions... yes,” Dr. Davis said.

Clausi says he’s not numb to it, but this is one of the neighborhoods where he knew he could be at peace. He says we could only hope to re-establish community in our own streets.

“There’s that saying that it takes a village. And it does take a village.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation of any of these shootings should contact police.

