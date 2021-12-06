Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the...
No. 3 Georgia set to face No. 2 Michigan in 2021 Orange Bowl

Latest News

The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting map
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
Biden administration announces Olympic diplomatic boycott; China vows to respond
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California