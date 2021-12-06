Troopers investigating crash that killed one in Colleton County
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Colleton County Sunday.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 48, according to troopers.
An initial investigation shows that a 2010 Ford F250 was traveling on the northbound lanes of I-95, ran off the road to the right, and hit a tree. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
