Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tybee police seek public’s help in search for missing man

Lucas ‘Luke’ Gooden
Lucas ‘Luke’ Gooden(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 43-year-old Lucas ‘Luke’ Gooden recently moved to Tybee for work and was staying in a local motel. They say his friends and family haven’t heard from him since Monday, Nov. 29 and are very concerned.

Since his disappearance, police say Gooden’s loved ones found his cell phone near the intersection of Miller Avenue and 14th Street and turned it over to TIPD.

Gooden is described as a white male, 5′7″, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TIPD at (912)786-5600.

The holidays are a time for family and friends to gather together, which is why we need YOUR help to bring Lucas Gooden...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the...
No. 3 Georgia set to face No. 2 Michigan in 2021 Orange Bowl

Latest News

Gas pumps.
Georgia, national gas prices continue to fall
South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the Senate after being reelected to...
Before redistricting, change of power coming in SC Senate
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 48, according to troopers.
Troopers investigating crash that killed one in Colleton County