Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast food restaurant.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there including the TikTok video below.

@delaneyfree

hap hap happy christmas from me and @officialchevychase @raisingcanes #vibing #raisingcanes #christmasvacation

♬ Drilla - liverpoolfans.com
