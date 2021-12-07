Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast food restaurant.
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.
“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.
A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there including the TikTok video below.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.