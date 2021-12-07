Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Deputies seek information in fatal shooting in Beaufort County

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bluffton Road, and when...
At 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bluffton Road, and when deputies arrived at the parking lot of a business they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information in a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bluffton Road, and when deputies arrived at the parking lot of a business they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, identified as Marlon Lyons Jr. from the Town of Port Royal, later died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

“The subjects responsible for Lyons Jr.’s shooting death fled the scene before deputies arrived; they have yet to be identified,” BCSO officials said.

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking for information from the public.

“Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your partnership in the safety of our community.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Sunday night...
GSP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed 1, seriously injured another in downtown Savannah
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man fatally shot his own brother...
Investigation underway after man shoots, kills brother in Statesboro
The shooting happened in a home in the 100 block of East 64th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Man dies after shooting inside E. 64th St. home
Police lights
Garden City Police investigating fatal shooting at Chatham City Apartments
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

(source: WTOC)
Fatal crash closes Parris Island Gtwy. near Broad River Blvd. in Beaufort
Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit claims Bank of America ‘bent rules’ for Alex Murdaugh; Bank responds
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant