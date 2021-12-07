Fatal crash closes Parris Island Gtwy. near Broad River Blvd. in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District is on the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday morning in Beaufort.

BFD tweeted that they are working a vehicle collision with a fatality on Parris Island Gateway near Broad River Boulevard.

#BurtonFD is operating at a vehicle collision with fatality on Parris Island Gtwy by Broad River Blvd. Road closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/n2BkB7neAn — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) December 7, 2021

The road is closed at this time. Drivers should avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

