Fatal crash closes Parris Island Gtwy. near Broad River Blvd. in Beaufort
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District is on the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday morning in Beaufort.
BFD tweeted that they are working a vehicle collision with a fatality on Parris Island Gateway near Broad River Boulevard.
The road is closed at this time. Drivers should avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
