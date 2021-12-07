Sky Cams
Rincon Police investigating shooting, robbery in 200 block of Middleground Rd.

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department is investigating reports of a robbery and shooting in the 200 block of Middleground Road.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. Monday evening. Police were dispatched to a robbery call at Blue Jay and McCall roads. Two people, claiming to have been robbed at gunpoint, met with the officers.

The two people advised officers the robbery happened at a location in the 200 block of Middleground Road. Police and Effingham County sheriff’s deputies reported to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gun shot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Rincon Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call the Rincon Police Department at 912.826.5200 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

