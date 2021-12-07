TUESDAY | Briefly cooler, wetter weather pattern is evolving over the area!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We begin the day with a cloudy sky and spotty rain showers. Temperatures are mild, in the upper 50s and 60s this morning. A couple showers are possible through the morning commute, but rain won’t amount to much.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon across the Savannah Metro. Cooler air filters in this afternoon, from northeast to southwest. So, it’ll be coolest across the Lowcountry (50s) and warmest south of the Altamaha River (near 70) this afternoon. A chance of spotty rain continues through early evening. In all likelihood, it’ll feel cooler during your ride home compared to the commute in this morning.

Stormier weather builds in Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

The most recent data has the stormiest weather moving through the Savannah metro right around midday, or lunch-time, with clearing in the forecast through the afternoon. Reminder - rain alerts and First Alert Live Radar are both available in the WTOC Weather App. Chillier, breezier and drier weather is in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We’ll wake up to sunshine and chillier temperatures in the 40s Thursday morning.

A spotty chance of rain returns Friday and Saturday followed by a greater shot at rain and storms along another cold front early Sunday. Colder weather builds in Sunday afternoon and evening.

A widespread frost is possible Monday morning.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

