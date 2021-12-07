Sky Cams
Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor

Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, December 7 marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7,1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on U.S. Forces in Hawaii. Japanese bombers crippled the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Some 2,400 service members and civilians were killed and more than 1,100 people were injured.

One day later on December 8, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Japan and officially entered World War two.

To reflect on this day in history, events around the nation, including here in the Coastal Empire, will honor and remember those that lost their lives that day. Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and every year, remembrance ceremonies are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. But you don’t have to be in Hawaii to honor those that lost their lives.

Inside of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is a special section about Pearl Harbor. The display goes through a timeline of events that started with the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. declaring war, and shortly after that, the Eighth Air Force being activated in Savannah.

The president and CEO of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum says it’s important to personally reflect on what this day in history means to you.

“Take a moment to pause and remember those who lost their lives that day but also, take a moment to thank all of those who served our country and in doing so, preserve the freedoms that we enjoy to this very day,” said Scott Loehr, President and CEO of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum already held its remembrance ceremony over the weekend, but on Tuesday, they will be holding an Author Talk and Optional Lunch on a book about the Marine Battalions that served in World War II titled, “Marine Raiders: The True Story of the Legendary WWII Battalions.” That’s happening at 11 a.m. at the museum.

To find out more, click here.

