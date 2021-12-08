Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Beaufort Police searching for missing 79-year-old man

Missing: Lynn Ladner, 79
Missing: Lynn Ladner, 79(Ladner Family)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department confirms they are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.

Lynn Ladner was last seen on Dec. 5 in the Beaufort area. Ladner is 6′4″ and weighs 160 lbs. Ladner may be wearing black pajama pants and a blue plaid shirt.

He may be traveling in a gray 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Florida tag number Y82KLG. Ladner may be traveling to the Marion County, Florida or Dunnellon, Florida areas.

Anyone with information should call the Beaufort Police Department at 843.524.2777 and reference case number 21B91301.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A plane crashed in a remote area off of Brannen Road in Statesboro Tuesday night.
1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro, NTSB investigating
Investigators are asking for your help in identifying a potential third victim in Savannah...
Third victim in Savannah linked to notorious killer Samuel Little
Duane Hall
Soldier arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Savannah
19-year-old Mallory Beach
Former boyfriend of Mallory Beach files lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Construction pauses on Broughton St.
Businesses on Broughton St. see uptick in sales after city pauses construction
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A plane crashed in a remote area off of Brannen Road in Statesboro Tuesday night.
1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro, NTSB investigating
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
Two Bulloch Co. teams playing for Flag Football State Championship
Two Bulloch Co. teams playing for Flag Football State Championship