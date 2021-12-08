Beaufort Police searching for missing 79-year-old man

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department confirms they are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.

Lynn Ladner was last seen on Dec. 5 in the Beaufort area. Ladner is 6′4″ and weighs 160 lbs. Ladner may be wearing black pajama pants and a blue plaid shirt.

He may be traveling in a gray 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Florida tag number Y82KLG. Ladner may be traveling to the Marion County, Florida or Dunnellon, Florida areas.

Anyone with information should call the Beaufort Police Department at 843.524.2777 and reference case number 21B91301.

