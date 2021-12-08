Community donations help stock the shelves of new women’s shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - National Homelessness Awareness Month concluded at the end of November.

Members of Oliver Maner law firm in Savannah used the month to collect supplies and community donations for Parker’s House: A Home for Women.

They presented the donations Wednesday, and they will help stock the shelves of the program for homeless women, set to launch early next year.

“Our entire mail room was just overflowing with supplies and donations. We definitely exceeded expectations we had for ourselves. We’re just extremely lucky to give back in this way,” said Amelia Stevens, Associate Attorney at Oliver Maner.

Savannah resident Victoria White and her daughter Alethia Edwards learned about the supply drive and contributed in a big way. They collected a full carload of items to be given as part of the donation.

“With someone else helping us, we made it through. So, that’s why I feel compelled to try to do as much as I can to help somebody else who is less fortunate than I am,” said White, a mother of seven who has experienced hardship herself.

The Parker’s House renovated space will have 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It will be able to provide emergency housing and services for 32 women for up to 90 days at a time, or roughly 100 women each year.

