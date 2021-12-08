Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records say

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. Foster died in police custody in Pickens County, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)(Stephan Savoia | AP)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Court documents state that former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody.

WVUE reported Foster was arrested Sunday in Pickens County, Alabama, on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

The same day, court documents alleged Foster attacked another inmate in his sleep, according to WVUE.

“(The victim) was asleep and Foster stood over him attempting to steal his socks before repeatedly striking (the victim) to the chest, rib cage and abdomen area,” the records stated.

The man suffered multiple bone bruises and swelling in his chest as a result of Foster’s attack, officials said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear what happened to Foster between the time of the alleged attack and his death the next day at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A plane crashed in a remote area off of Brannen Road in Statesboro Tuesday night.
1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro, NTSB investigating
Investigators are asking for your help in identifying a potential third victim in Savannah...
Third victim in Savannah linked to notorious killer Samuel Little
Duane Hall
Soldier arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Savannah
19-year-old Mallory Beach
Former boyfriend of Mallory Beach files lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Oakley Carlson, who just turned 5, vanished from her Oakville, Washington, home in a case...
Parents arrested in ‘suspicious disappearance’ of 5-year-old Wash. girl
The 5-year-old girl's biological parents were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. They...
Missing girl's former foster parents say her disappearance is 'heartbreaking'
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutor: Potter ‘failed’ Wright; defense calls it mistake
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with the deadline to fund...
Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses