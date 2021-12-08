Hanger shortage impacting local dry cleaners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - John Curry has been hanging around the dry-cleaning industry for most of his life.

“I’ve been in it since 1985 so, quite a while.”

Of course, Curry Dry Cleaners has been a staple of Savannah even longer.

“Been around over 75 years, 77 if I’m not mistaken,” said Curry.

But in all those years, Curry hasn’t seen anything quite like this, “It’s a real problem.”

The problem?

“We are desperate for hangers,” Curry says.

That’s right a hanger shortage.

A shortage Curry says stems from a perfect storm like scenario.

“It’s a little bit of everything. It’s prices of steel, it’s getting the product out. There used to be 5 different hanger companies in the United States and all but one have closed down.”

Meaning hangers are hard to come by, especially strut hangers, which are used for pants.

“We’re right now limited to two boxes of struts per visit and I was getting 8 to 10 boxes of struts per visit at one time.”

One box containing anywhere from 250 to 500 hangers.

Hangers that quickly go right back out the door, “several thousand over a week,” Curry says.

Making the problem worse, price increases.

A box of hangers going up from $30 to $40 in 2019-2020 to $60 to $80 per box now.

So how can you help?

For starters Curry says, bring unused hangers back.

“I encourage everyone to bring them, not just to me but to your local dry cleaner as well. We’re all in this together.”

Sadly, other than that, well, it may just take time, leaving he and many other dry cleaners future hanging in the balance.

“There’s going to come a time where we’re going to have to either make it or close these doors, and I’m not looking to close these doors they’ve been open for too long,” Curry says.

