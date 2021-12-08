Top Teacher: Angelynne Sheffield

BELLVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - When you wake up in the morning and head to work... some call it a job, others would say it’s their calling.

Angelynne Sheffield is busy reading to her Kindergarten class at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville.

“This age group is a lot of fun. You have to have lots of patience, but you have to have lots of joy as well. So you can enjoy the joy they bring into the classroom.”

Sheffield has been teaching for 21 years at Pinewood.

“It’s been a joy. It’s a family here. I always felt like it’s a family. I actually went to school here. Graduated here in 1988. My children came to school here. Had the opportunity to teach both of them when they went here. So it has been a joy being a teacher here at Pinewood, a student at Pinewood, and a parent at Pinewood.”

Sheffield says there is nothing like looking into the eyes of a child and that’s what motivates her everyday.

“I see fun, I see love, I see excitement, and I see something that I want to be a child at heart, and they do that they keep me a child at heart.”

“She is energetic and bubbly, loving and caring, Her children everyday love to come to school, She’s the kind of teacher that meets them at the door everyday with a big hug and smile,” said Headmaster Clay Hill.

“It’s just a fun job to be able to do your love and love what you are doing. and it’s a joy to come every day and do it,” said Sheffield.

