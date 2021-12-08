Two Bulloch Co. teams playing for Flag Football State Championship

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More and more Georgia high schools added flag football this year to give young women another sports outlet.

Thursday in Atlanta, two teams from one local community will square off for this year’s title.

Whatever the outcome of the Flag Football State Championship game, the trophy will come to Bulloch County.

The Portal Flag Football team got the hero’s sendoff as they left for the game in Atlanta. The Lady Panthers were among a handful of schools to start a team last year. They’re proud of back to back trips to the title game for schools their size.

“It’s more satisfying this year than last year. There’s so new teams that started this year. They got to see what flag football as like,” said Portal Coach Jay Reddick.

They’ll face cross-county rival Southeast Bulloch. The Lady Jackets have been undefeated in their first season, including an early season win against Portal.

“A bunch of the girls have played softball with each other in the past. They’re friends and know each other well. So, it’s going to be exciting,” said SEB Coach Marci Cochran.

Both coaches say they’re glad to see the sport grow like it has and give girls another competition sport in Georgia. And they’re each proud to see two Bulloch County teams face off for the title.

“It’s gonna be bittersweet. We’re friends, but we’re trying to beat each other. It’s going to be a special game.”

Our Lyndsey Gough will be in Atlanta for the game and will bring us all the highlights.

