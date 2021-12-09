Sky Cams
2 UGA buildings to be named for trail-blazing Black students

University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia campus(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Board of Regents has approved naming two University of Georgia campus buildings after Black graduates who made history at the institution.

Tuesday’s decision renames the science library in memory of Shirley Mathis McBay, the first Black student to earn a doctorate from UGA in 1966. McBay, who became a math professor at Spelman College, died two weeks ago at 86.

The board also approved UGA’s plan to name a student residential hall under construction after Harold A. Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller, the first Black students to enroll as freshmen and complete their undergraduate degrees.

