64-year-old does 13,944 abdominal crunches in two hours

John Peterson wanted to prove the naysayers wrong
John Peterson kept up the pace for two hours without any breaks.
John Peterson kept up the pace for two hours without any breaks.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) -A 64-year-old man in Salisbury spent two uninterrupted hours on Thursday morning doing abdominal crunches in a local fitness club. John Peterson says he doesn’t believe anyone has ever done that before, so he started crunching at 10 a.m.

Rayna Gardner from the Forum in Salisbury did the counting and watched every up and every down that John could muster.

It wasn’t the first time John did something like this. In 2018 he did 6774 crunches in one hour, setting the highest mark of anyone on the Record Setter web site where unusual feats like this are recorded. On Thursday he went twice as long, and more than doubled his total.

John’s “core” belief, is the belief he has in himself, based on advice given to him by legendary South Rowan coach Larry Deal.

“Coach Deal said if nobody else believes in you, believe in yourself, so I believe in myself,” Peterson said. “That way I want to prove a lot of these naysayers they are wrong. I don’t care even if you are an expert, I just want to prove how wrong you are, anything you achieve in life, it can be done, like Arnold S said, don’t be afraid of failure, you learn something from it.”

There was no failure on Thursday. John stayed at it for the whole two hours, and Rayna managed to count a total of 13,994 crunches. That’s likely enough for many folks to sit up and take notice.

Rayna Gardner said that five minutes after John finished on Thursday, he then got on a board at a 45 degree angle and did 158 sit ups.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

