Augusta native Miss Georgia heads to Miss America Competition

Miss Georgia Karson Pennington is heading to the 100th Miss America Competition.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta native and Miss Georgia Karson Pennington is heading to Connecticut to compete in the 100th Miss America Competition.

Pennington will be joining 50 other candidates to compete for the new position of Miss America 2022, which will award a scholarship of $100,000 – up from the traditional $50,000 – in honor of the milestone anniversary.

Following in the footsteps of her mother and older sister, Pennington has been participating in the Miss America Scholarship Organization since the age of 10. To date, she has earned $23,450 in scholarship funds.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization’s CEO/Executive Director Trina Pruitt shared: “Karson is such a wonderful representative of Georgia. She is incredibly smart, talented, hardworking, selfless, and beautiful. We are so excited for her to be able to represent Georgia, and to be able to compete in such a significant Miss America competition as it is the 100th anniversary.”

Now this UGA alum is headed for the national competition.

To follow along with the competition, you can sign up for the MGSC newsletter at www.missgeorgia.net.

