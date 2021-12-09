Businesses on Broughton St. see uptick in sales after city pauses construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve visited Savannah’s Broughton Street recently, you may have noticed some road closure signs and construction missing.

That’s because the city has temporarily stopped construction for the holiday season.

WTOC spoke with several businesses Wednesday who say they’ve seen an increase in foot traffic and sales because of it. They also say grateful for this break especially during a crucial time for them this holiday season.

We’re very very happy to see people coming back down to Broughton Street and visiting all of the stores downtown,” said Go Fish Clothing and Jewelry Co. Owner Lisa Kelley.

The store has been on Broughton Street for 19 years, survived the pandemic and changes other business owners have faced like the Broughton Streetscapes Project

“We’re in survival mode right now,” said Kelley. “When the construction started and then lingered for so much longer than we thought it was going to be, we took a big hit.”

Kelley says on some days, foot traffic dropped by 50 percent.

“It didn’t even look like we were open. The sidewalk was torn up. There is so much just construction going on and it was very difficult for people to even get here, so what we’re seeing today versus what we saw six months ago, it’s just tremendous. “

Just a few stores down, On Time Fashion says they’ve even seen an uptick in customers just days after construction stopped.

" It’s phenomenal,” said On Time Fashion salesman Nathaniel Smalls. " It’s been coming in great since the traffic on the street has changed.”

Smalls says this location has been on Broughton Street for over 30 years. He also says now, they can be back at full staff.

“We’re just glad that the construction is over as it is and we want people to come right in... We’re working doing the best we can to make everyone happy and smile. If you need it, we got it,” said Smalls.

Construction will begin again January 2, 2022.

