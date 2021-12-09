Sky Cams
City of Beaufort awarded $750K grant

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Beaufort on Thursday announced they have received a grant for a streetscape and drainage project.

City officials say the $750,000 Community Development Block Grant will go towards improvements on Calhoun Street including a closed drainage system and placing all utilities underground with the exception of Dominion Energy overhead transmission lines.

The project will also allow for on-street parking, sidewalks and new lighting along Calhoun Street.

The city says the project will go to bid in 2022 and is expected to cost $3.6 million.

