Donating for Daniel

Friends, family continue to donate toys in memory of Daniel Zeigler
Daniel Zeigler
Daniel Zeigler(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning Marines were in Garden City to pick up a big donation.

“It just means a bigger challenge for us to pick it up and get it in the van, but it’s well worth it. Might have to go home and ice myself in a bath later but those are problems I’m willing to deal with,” said Sgt. Kenneth Grant Jr.

Of course, more toys, “means a lot of happy children,” says Sgt. Grant.

Something that meant a lot to Daniel Zeigler.

“He loved people. He would do anything he could for people, and he would do it and no one would know about it,” said Daniel’s father Jay.

So, when toys starting arriving last year, after Daniel suddenly died.

“It amazed me. I knew he was involved with Toys for Tots, but I didn’t know to what extent,” Jay said.

Maybe even more amazing, a year later, the toys are still coming.

“We have over two times what we had last year,” said co-organizer Michael Shortt.

11 boxes.

Close to 400 toys.

“I think, no, I know he would be honored. It probably would surprise him a lot if he saw this,” Jay said.

Even though Daniel never got to truly see the impact his life has made.

Maybe, at least on this day, he isn’t so far away.

“I do (see him in this). We do, we really do. Every time we see this, we think of him.”

A tribute and a reminder of who Daniel was and who we can become if we just try to spend one day like Daniel.

“I wish and I only hope that I can leave an impact like this. That someone would want to continue to be charitable because of the impact I left on their life. ‘Oh, he was short charitable that I know this is exactly what he would want.’ It’s awesome, it’s awesome,” said Sgt. Grant.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

