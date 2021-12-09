Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Jesse Blanco’s Food Headlines for Dec. 9

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The local food scene is looking a little closer to normal this busy holiday season as popular restaurants, bars and events continue to return to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Host of “Eat it and Like It” Jesse Blanco joined us on Morning Break with the inside scoop on some additions for the end of this year and into next year.

This week’s topics:

  • Brothers Pizza Re-opens in Pooler
  • Update on Hilton Head’s The Quarterdeck Construction
  • Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife Festival Returns to Jekyll Island

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

SCAD professor releases third book
SCAD professor releases third book
Creating a Holiday Floral Foam Ring
Creating a Holiday Floral Foam Ring
SCAD professor releases third book
SCAD professor releases third book
Jesse Blanco’s Food Headlines for Dec. 9
Jesse Blanco’s Food Headlines for Dec. 9