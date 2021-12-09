Jesse Blanco’s Food Headlines for Dec. 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The local food scene is looking a little closer to normal this busy holiday season as popular restaurants, bars and events continue to return to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Host of “Eat it and Like It” Jesse Blanco joined us on Morning Break with the inside scoop on some additions for the end of this year and into next year.

This week’s topics:

Brothers Pizza Re-opens in Pooler

Update on Hilton Head’s The Quarterdeck Construction

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife Festival Returns to Jekyll Island

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.