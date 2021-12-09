Jimmy Buffett revealed as headliner for XPR Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jimmy Buffett is the latest headliner to be added to the XPR Augusta concert lineup during Masters Week at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Previously announced headliners during the weeklong music extravaganza are country music stars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw, with Pitbull and Nelly as opening acts.

Nelly is set to open for Shelton on April 6, and Pitbull will takes the stage to open for Tim McGraw during the VIP-style concert on April 7.

Best known for songs like “Margaritaville” that often portray an “island escapism” lifestyle, Buffett has a devoted base of fans known as “Parrotheads” and owns the Margaritaville Cafe restaurant chain. He’s also a best-selling author and has made cameo appearances on film and TV.

General admission at XPR Augusta starts from $175 per ticket, plus tax and fees. A limited number of branded, all-inclusive VIP experiences are also available.

Also taking place at the venue that week is XPR Fan Fest, a daytime entertainment destination for visitors and local residents alike. Located within the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead stadium, admission to XPR Fan Fest is free and features gourmet dining curated by internationally acclaimed Chef David Burke, plus interactive, golf-inspired brand experiences from top lifestyle brands.

Scheduled for April 2-9, XPR Augusta will be the first in a yearlong series of events at the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead Stadium. Renovations are currently underway as part of C4 Live’s $1.7 million commitment to renovate and refurbish the stadium to host the top names in entertainment for year-round live musical events. The plan is to turn the stadium into an event space with a massive stage, luxury seating and much more.

Tickets for XPR Augusta are on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com.

“We’re excited. We’re really excited about the program and excited the city of Augusta and we’re really excited about Lake Olmstead Stadium,” Michael Perry, managing partner of C4 Live, said previously.

“To be able to announce Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw and have them paired up with Nelly and Pit is huge,” said Perry.

“For us, it’s about creating year-round programming that every part of the community can embrace over the course of a year,” he said.

“We think it will start to change the complexion of how artists view Augusta,” said Perry. “It’s really been an amazing thing for the city, economically, jobs, but also from creating an entertainment opportunity for great artists to come and play.”

Construction already started work earlier this year at the GreenJackets’ former home. It’s a $1.7 million renovation project funded by C4 Live.

Mayor Hardie Davis previously told News 12 says this is just another way Augusta can get on the map and grow.

“I think an opportunity to bring live entertainment to our city certainly during Masters week helps bolster the conversation of Augusta being a world class city where people want to come to live learn work and raise families,” he said.

