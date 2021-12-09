Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

McMaster responds to ban bill, calls vaccine mandate disruptive

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from issuing or enforcing vaccine mandates in response to what he calls an "overreach" from the Joe Biden Administration.(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is responding after a committee passed a vaccine mandate ban bill to the House.

McMaster stated after an unrelated event on Wednesday that the decision to get vaccinated should be up to each individual and not decided by federal or state law.

South Carolina’s House Ways and Means Committee has approved a measure to send an expansive coronavirus vaccine mandate ban bill to the House floor.

The US Senate passed a resolution Thursday to repeal President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private companies.

The mandate would require companies with more than 100 employees to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

Senate Republicans argued that while they consider the vaccine important, they believe the mandate is unconstitutional.

The resolution will now pass to the House where Republican lawmakers need a solid number of Democrats to join them in forcing a vote on the measure.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 4,100 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.1%
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
The pandemic has shown how critical emergency medical services are across the country. But in...
EMS not considered ‘essential’ in SC, but proposed bill would change that
DHEC reported 866 cases Wednesday, which included 526 confirmed through PCR tests and another...
SC reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths