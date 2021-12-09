Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York,...
FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.

The New York museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep-pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. The wing is named after brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.

“Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the important mission that it serves,” Sackler descendants said in a statement.

Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler have all died, but descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler currently are principal owners of Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, a widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller.

In September, a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement in which the Sacklers agreed to pay $4.5 billion and give up ownership of Purdue Pharma, which would be reorganized. They would in turn receive immunity from future lawsuits. Victims’ families and a group of states criticized the deal. Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges in late 2020.

Foundations run by members of the Sackler family have given tens of millions of dollars to museums, including the Guggenheim in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and funded work at Oxford and Yale.

In recent years, the Guggenheim, the Louvre in Paris, the Tate in London and the Jewish Museum in Berlin have all distanced themselves from the family. In 2019, the Met itself announced it would stop taking monetary gifts from Sacklers connected to Purdue Pharma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway...
Cold weather US states struggling to hire snowplow drivers
The nation continues to mourn the loss of Bob Dole this week. The World War II Veteran turned...
Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol with lying in state ceremony