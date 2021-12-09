Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a car in the parking lot at Candler Hospital.

Police say they were called after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when an adult woman was found dead in her car in the parking lot near the Heart and Lung Building.

Police say the death does not appear suspicious.

