Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a car in the parking lot at Candler Hospital.

Police say they were called after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when an adult woman was found dead in her car in the parking lot near the Heart and Lung Building.

Police say the death does not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

