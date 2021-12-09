SCAD professor releases third book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students studying Environmental Filmmaking at SCAD might not know of the fascinating background their professor Kevin McCarey has had, largely on the water and in exotic locations around the world while making films himself.

But now, anyone can share his stories of the characters he met along the way, from sea urchins to mimes, from California to Peru to Cuba, in his latest book, “Moonglow Bay,” which is a collection of novellas and short stories.

McCarey is a three-time Emmy Award winner, who still makes films but jumped back into the written word, and inside his own headspace, when the pandemic stalled several projects he was planning.

“I worked for National Geographic for a number of years, probably on about 20 films, and that took me all over the world. Before that, I worked as a deck officer for the Merchant Marine and after that I was an oceanographer. You can see I had the travel bug obviously. The problem was, with Covid, boom, you can’t go anywhere, can’t go where we want to go. Locked inside the house now, I got to travel in my own imagination. And it was wonderful. It brought me back to so many places I’d been to before,” said Kevin McCarey, Author. “What happens is, I can’t remember what I did two weeks ago. However, in terms of the travels that I took, I remember everything. And I think it’s because, and most people can relate to that, it’s your travel experience, it’s so rich, your memory doesn’t want to surrender any of it. The stories take you all over the world, but they are fictional accounts. And I was inspired having written to non-fiction memoirs, I was inspired to tap into the world of my imagination, and revisit all of those places in the writing. Wonderful characters that I got to meet all over the world, and some of the darker characters too, because they’re there as well. So, I guess that’s it, re-visiting people who I loved and places that I loved.”

“Moonglow Bay” is McCarey’s third book, and he says he approached it much the way he would while making a movie.

