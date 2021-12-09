Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have reopened all lanes of eastbound I-16 between the Chatham Parkway and Dean Forest Road exits after a serious crash early Thursday morning.

SPD says two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person has serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes remained closed for more than six hours as the crash was being investigated.

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

Serious crash on I-16 East in Chatham County
Serious crash on I-16 East in Chatham County
Duane Hall
Soldier arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Savannah
(source: WTOC)
SCHP investigates fatal crash on Parris Island Gtwy. in Beaufort
Gas pumps.
Georgia, national gas prices continue to fall