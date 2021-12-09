GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have reopened all lanes of eastbound I-16 between the Chatham Parkway and Dean Forest Road exits after a serious crash early Thursday morning.

SPD says two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person has serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes remained closed for more than six hours as the crash was being investigated.

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.

The road is now open. Savannah, thank you for your patience as first responders worked hard to render aid and clear the scene. https://t.co/opJMXzxymS — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 9, 2021

