3 caught in act of stealing catalytic converters, authorities say

From left: Charles Moore, Katelin Hill and Christopher Rigdon
From left: Charles Moore, Katelin Hill and Christopher Rigdon
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday around 1:06 a.m., three suspects were found and arrested while stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Waynesboro Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Waynesboro Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep at 480 U.S. Highway 25 North in reference to an alarm activation.

On the way, Burke County 911 dispatchers relayed information advising the security company had observed individuals on the premises via video surveillance.

Upon arrival, deputies and police officers searched the premises and located a suspect, Charles Moore III underneath a vehicle on the lot, according to authorities. Moore was actively in the process of cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers were able to take Moore into custody without incident.

A second search of the premises was conducted. During the search, a second suspect, Christopher Rigdon was located hiding in the woods adjacent to the lot, authorities said. Sheriff’s investigators responded to the scene.

Through their investigation, it was determined that Moore, Rigdon and a third suspect, Katelin Hill (as driver) have been targeting dealerships and storage facilities throughout Burke, Richmond and Columbia counties, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with Richmond and Columbia counties on additional charges.

All three suspects were each charged with felony theft by taking from a motor vehicle, criminal attempt, theft by taking from a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

All three suspects are currently being held in the Burke County Detention Center, according to authorities.

The investigation is still in the initial phase and when more information becomes available it will be released.

